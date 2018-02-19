Contractor sued over $2 million in damages after 2015 fire on Wh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Contractor sued over $2 million in damages after 2015 fire on Whiskey Row

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two-and-a-half years after a devastating fire nearly ended a future for Whiskey Row, a lawsuit has been filed against the contractor.

Arson investigators ruled that one of the workers accidentally started the fire while using a torch. The enormous flames brought downtown to a halt in July of 2015. The fire left extensive damage and demanded the full force of the Louisville Fire Department. 

On Monday, Main Street Revitalization, LLC filed suit in Jefferson Circuit Court. The group alleged that Sullivan and Cozart Inc., and its insurance company, Cincinnati Insurance Company, have failed to honor contract agreements and pay back over $2 million in damages from the fire.

"We've been through three mediations, two formal, one informal. They just don't seem to recognize their liability and their culpability," said the project's co-developer, Jim Seiler. "So, unfortunately, we ended up in this place where what we need to do what is best for the developers. What's best for our investors, (is) seek to invest the funds through the courts."

The co-developer of the project claims Sullivan and Cozart had to convince him and others to be able to continue work on the project after the fire.
The contractor got $19 million for its work.

There has been a lot of progress since the fire. Work on 12 apartments and Duluth Trading Company is complete. More openings are expected in the months ahead.

Sullivan and Cozart Inc. did return WDRB's calls for comment.

