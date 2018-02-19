Owner says billboard along I-65 in Louisville was vandalized wit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Owner says billboard along I-65 in Louisville was vandalized with 'Kill the NRA' message

Posted: Updated:
The message "Kill the NRA" was spray-painted on a billboard alongside I-65 North near the Fern Valley Road exit on Monday. The message "Kill the NRA" was spray-painted on a billboard alongside I-65 North near the Fern Valley Road exit on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The message "Kill the NRA" was spray-painted on a billboard alongside I-65 North near the Fern Valley Road exit on Monday.

Outfront Media, which owns the billboard, said Monday night that the sign was vandalized. 

In addition to the message it was sprayed with the words "Resist 45" on it, a reference to a group that opposes Donald Trump as the 45th president.  

WDRB News reached out to the NRA for a response, but the organization was not aware of the sign and said it's now looking into it. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.