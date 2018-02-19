Louisville Metro Council receives community support at first tow - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Council receives community support at first town hall meeting on medical marijuana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Several Louisville Metro Council members saw overwhelming support Monday night from dozens of people who want to see medical marijuana legalized.

Charlie McCrady, a Vietnam combat veteran who was diagnosed with PTSD, joined dozens at Metro Council Town Hall meeting to discuss the issue.

"I suffered with pain every single day, and I was to the point where I would be suicidal," McCrady said. "I medicated myself with marijuana for 35 or 40 years. Believe me, it worked for me."

McCrady said he now uses CBD oil for nerve pain but thinks medical marijuana should be legal.

"If we're gonna do it, let's legalize it," he said. "But let's start, if nothing else, with medical marijuana."

Shannon Stacy, Director of Alliance for Innovative Medicine, agrees with the Metro Council resolution to support legislator's bill that would legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky.

"Pharmaceuticals are great. We get a lot of benefits from them, but sometimes it just fails," she said. "I was an oncology nurse, and I gave chemotherapy with the patients. All that medicine that we have oftentimes isn't effective enough."

Dr. Molly Rutherford, an addiction specialist, said there's not enough evidence that proves marijuana is a medicine.

"There might be some benefits to marijuana, but as far as scientifically, as a physician, I don't support that determination being made by a physician," Rutherford said.

"In the United States, in the medical profession, we like medications to be studied so we have evidence of safety and efficacy, and we don't have that."

But council members want to hear from the community before they take a vote.

"I would say 99 percent of the people here are for the legalization of medical marijuana," Councilwoman Vicki Aubrey Welch (D-13) said. "We thought that was the case, but now we pretty much see that is the case."

This was the first of three town hall meetings. The next ones are:

  • Monday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m. – Louisville Fire Fighters Hall (400 Bakers Lane)
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. – Southwick Community Center (3621 Southern Avenue)

