North Carolina man arrested after allegedly using his own child to bargain for sex with other minors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A father in North Carolina is accused of offering to let strangers have sex with his child in exchange for allowing him to have sex with children in Kentucky.

Kentucky's Cyber Crimes unit was tipped off that Kenneth Nelson was allegedly soliciting sex with minors. Burlington, North Carolina police were notified in January.

After receiving the information, police arrested the 33-year-old and rescued his child. Nelson is facing charges in Kentucky and North Carolina.

In North Carolina, he is charged with first-degree solicitation to commit sexual exploitation of a child and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in North Carolina.

In Kentucky, Nelson has been indicted in Franklin County Circuit Court on two counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

Nelson is currently being held in the Alamance County Jail in North Carolina on $100,000 bail bond and another $100,000 bail bond in Kentucky.

