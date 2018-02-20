Feb. 20 is National 'Love Your Pet Day' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Feb. 20 is National 'Love Your Pet Day'

Feb. 20 is Love Your Pet Day (photo courtesy Facebook viewer) Feb. 20 is Love Your Pet Day (photo courtesy Facebook viewer)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Of course we love our pets every day but February 20 has been set aside as a day to shower your pet with even more love and attention.

We've received dozens of photos from viewers with all kinds of pets. Along with dogs and cats, some of our viewers have peg hamsters, pigs, horses and even goats.

Visit our Facebook page and share a photo of your pet with us. Click here to see if your pet's picture is in the photo gallery on our website. 

