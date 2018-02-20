Police arrest 2 suspects after cocaine, pot, psychedelic mushrooms allegedly found in Deer Park home

Louisville Metro Police K-9 Franklin poses with the drugs police say were found at the home. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department / Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they found a large amount of cocaine and marijuana after searching a home in the Deer Park neighborhood.

According to an arrest report, officers executed a search warrant at the home, located in the 1900 block of Deerwood Avenue, off Bardstown Road, sometime after 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.

Inside, they allegedly found a large bag of marijuana, large amounts of cocaine, several digital scales and "many gallon bags that were used to pack drugs."

Police arrested 27-year-old Michael Derek Pascarelli, a resident of the home, and charged him with trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say they also found a backpack in a bedroom. According to an arrest report, that backpack contained Psilocybin, a type of psychedelic mushroom. That backpack also contained a parking violation receipt belonging to 25-year-old Hannah Huffines, who is listed on the report as another resident of the home.

Huffines was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in connection with the Psilocybin. She is not charged in connection with the cocaine or marijuana.

Both suspects are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

