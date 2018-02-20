Police arrest 2 suspects after cocaine, pot, psychedelic mushroo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest 2 suspects after cocaine, pot, psychedelic mushrooms allegedly found in Deer Park home

Posted: Updated:
Michael Derek Pascarelli (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Michael Derek Pascarelli (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Hannah Huffines (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Hannah Huffines (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Louisville Metro Police K-9 Franklin poses with the drugs police say were found at the home. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department / Facebook) Louisville Metro Police K-9 Franklin poses with the drugs police say were found at the home. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department / Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they found a large amount of cocaine and marijuana after searching a home in the Deer Park neighborhood.

According to an arrest report, officers executed a search warrant at the home, located in the 1900 block of Deerwood Avenue, off Bardstown Road, sometime after 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.

Inside, they allegedly found a large bag of marijuana, large amounts of cocaine, several digital scales and "many gallon bags that were used to pack drugs."

Police arrested 27-year-old Michael Derek Pascarelli, a resident of the home, and charged him with trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say they also found a backpack in a bedroom. According to an arrest report, that backpack contained Psilocybin, a type of psychedelic mushroom. That backpack also contained a parking violation receipt belonging to 25-year-old Hannah Huffines, who is listed on the report as another resident of the home.

Huffines was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in connection with the Psilocybin. She is not charged in connection with the cocaine or marijuana.

Both suspects are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

