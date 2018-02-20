WATCH LIVE: U of L to make 'major announcement' at 12:05 p.m. - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE: U of L to make 'major announcement' at 12:05 p.m.

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Interim President Greg Postel is scheduled to make a "major announcement" at 12:05 p.m. today, according to a news release from the university.

Click on the video player to watch the news conference live.

Mobile users TAP HERE.

The announcement will be made at Bigelow Hall in the Miller Information Technology Center, on U of L's Belknap Campus.

The nature of the announcement is not known, but the news release was distributed by both John Karman a spokesperson for the university, and Kenny Klein, a spokesperson for the U of L athletics department.

Check back on this story -- and on WDRB-TV -- to watch the news conference live when it happens.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.