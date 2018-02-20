WATCH LIVE: U of L to make 'major announcement' at 12:05 p.m.

Several businesses along the banks of the Ohio River in Jefferson County are preparing for flooding as the waters continue to rise.More >>
Several businesses along the banks of the Ohio River in Jefferson County are preparing for flooding as the waters continue to rise.More >>
The company is seeking to add a three-level building on 37 acres at 7900 Shelbyville Road, including a 4-acre outdoor driving range enclosed by 170-foot-high netting.More >>
The company is seeking to add a three-level building on 37 acres at 7900 Shelbyville Road, including a 4-acre outdoor driving range enclosed by 170-foot-high netting.More >>
The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.More >>
The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.More >>
The female suspect is not charged in connection with the cocaine or marijuana.More >>
The female suspect is not charged in connection with the cocaine or marijuana.More >>
An official cause of death is pending.More >>
An official cause of death is pending.More >>
Fans and viewers took to social media to accuse Lawrence of being rude.More >>
Fans and viewers took to social media to accuse Lawrence of being rude.More >>
Another day, another NBA to Louisville discussion; Which college basketball coach would make the best president? Did somebody really ask who Darrell Griffith was?More >>
Another day, another NBA to Louisville discussion; Which college basketball coach would make the best president? Did somebody really ask who Darrell Griffith was?More >>
The message "Kill the NRA" was spray-painted on a billboard alongside I-65 North near the Fern Valley Road exit on Monday.More >>
The message "Kill the NRA" was spray-painted on a billboard alongside I-65 North near the Fern Valley Road exit on Monday.More >>