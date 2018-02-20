More Louisville roads shut down as Ohio River levels continue to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

More Louisville roads shut down as Ohio River levels continue to rise

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ohio River is spilling over and causing more streets to shut down amid safety concerns.

River Road between 3rd and 8th Streets in downtown Louisville has already closed. Several feet of water have filled intersections, almost covering street signs in some areas. The road closure caused some major traffic delays Tuesday morning.

Waterfront Park is also flooding in several areas. An overlook area at the base of the Big Four Bridge is submerged under several feet of water.

The park's flooding shocked some visitors Tuesday. 

"We happened to walk down by the river and see the flooding. It's pretty crazy to see. It's not what we expected," said Nick Wood.

"Be cautious when you're down here because you can't even walk on half of the sidewalks down here -- it's covered. Trash cans are underwater, road signs are getting close to being underwater. It's pretty deep," said Zachary Bralley.

The U.S. Coast Guard is closely monitoring the situation as forecasts call for more rain.

"Be vigilant. Be careful. Look at what you're doing. The river rises quickly and its fast moving water so obviously would not recommend going into the water or anything. It's going to be dangerous," said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Michael Metz.

Officials encourage motorists to not drive into standing water and to avoid flooded areas. Just a few inches of rain can sweep a vehicle away.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

