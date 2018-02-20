POV | Not Enough Thought in 'Thoughts and Prayers'

By: Bill Lamb

WDRB President and General Manager

As soon as news broke about last week's tragic school shooting in Florida, people were flooding social media with the usual assurances that they were sending out "thoughts and prayers."

And right now, dozens of viewers are rushing to their phones and computers to denounce me for wanting to take away their Second Amendment rights.

But stop for a moment, and let me assure you that I'm all FOR thoughts and prayers. But how about thoughts and prayers that actually achieve something?

I have no idea what god you worship, so I don't have much to say about how you pray. But as far as THOUGHTS are concerned, here are a few worth discussing:

- What's different about America that causes us to have more mass shootings than any other nation?

- Why is it so easy for mentally ill people to acquire weapons capable of killing dozens of people in mere minutes?

- Why is our society so enthralled with entertainment and games that glorify gory killing as a desirable goal?

- And why do most of the people who send out "thoughts and prayers" pretty much STOP thinking OR praying about the problem after a few hours?

I don't know the answers to these questions, but I sure do think about them. Maybe if we all did, some of those prayers might actually be answered.

Call us with YOUR thoughts. Or prayers.

I'm Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.

