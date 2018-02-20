WATCH LIVE | David Padgett to speak after Louisville loses 2013 national championship banner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L's interim men's basketball coach David Padgett will speak Tuesday afternoon after Louisville was stripped of its 2013 national championship banner after the school's appeal to the NCAA failed.

Padgett's news conference is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m.

[MOBILE APP USERS TAP HERE TO SEE THE STREAM]

The university issued the announcement on Tuesday. The loss of the banner marks the first men's basketball championship in NCAA history to be struck down.

Due to the upholding of sanctions announced last June, U of L will also have to vacate victories between 2011 and 2015 and its 2012 Final Four appearance and return roughly $600,000 in postseason revenue to the NCAA.

"I cannot say this strongly enough," interim U of L President Greg Postel said Tuesday at a news conference. "We believe the NCAA is simply wrong to have made this decision."

Postel criticized the decision, saying the NCAA "ignored" the university's cooperation in the college athletics governing body's investigation into stripping and sex-themed parties at a basketball dormitory. Acting U of L athletics director Vince Tyra said the university will comply and remove the banners, but "they won't remove it from our hearts and minds."

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.