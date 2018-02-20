WATCH LIVE | David Padgett to speak after Louisville loses 2013 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | David Padgett to speak after Louisville loses 2013 national championship banner

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L's interim men's basketball coach David Padgett will speak Tuesday afternoon after Louisville was stripped of its 2013 national championship banner after the school's appeal to the NCAA failed.

Padgett's news conference is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m.

[MOBILE APP USERS TAP HERE TO SEE THE STREAM]

The university issued the announcement on Tuesday. The loss of the banner marks the first men's basketball championship in NCAA history to be struck down.

Due to the upholding of sanctions announced last June, U of L will also have to vacate victories between 2011 and 2015 and its 2012 Final Four appearance and return roughly $600,000 in postseason revenue to the NCAA.

"I cannot say this strongly enough," interim U of L President Greg Postel said Tuesday at a news conference. "We believe the NCAA is simply wrong to have made this decision." 

Postel criticized the decision, saying the NCAA "ignored" the university's cooperation in the college athletics governing body's investigation into stripping and sex-themed parties at a basketball dormitory. Acting U of L athletics director Vince Tyra said the university will comply and remove the banners, but "they won't remove it from our hearts and minds." 

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.