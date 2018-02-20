WATCH LIVE | David Padgett to speak after Louisville loses 2013 national championship banner

The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.More >>
A timeline of events in the University of Louisville men's basketball program's investigation into NCAA wrongdoing.More >>
The appeals committee for the NCAA Committee of Infractions upheld the penalties against the University of Louisville basketball program but the "Why" behind the scandal remains unanswered.More >>
A judge has yet to sign off on the terms proposed in the motion.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.More >>
Indianapolis radio show host Dan Dakich said that Louisville's appeal of NCAA sanctions against the school's basketball program.More >>
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra reacted to a report today by Indianapolis radio host and ESPN analyst Dan Dakich that the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee had decided to deny the school's appeal of violations within its men's basketball program.More >>
A spokesman for the University of Louisville confirmed on Wednesday that basketball player Brian Bowen is not enrolled at U of L for the spring semester.More >>
