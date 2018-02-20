RAW VIDEO | Louisville's David Padgett speaks following NCAA ruling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L's interim men's basketball coach David Padgett spoke Tuesday afternoon after Louisville was stripped of its 2013 national championship banner after the school's appeal to the NCAA failed.

Padgett said he told the players about the ruling ahead of the public announcement. "I called them in at noon and I told them, because I wanted them to hear it from me," he said.

"You don't need a banner to know that you're national champions, and in my view, you always will be," Padgett says he told the players.

Padgett also touched on former head coach Rick Pitino. "It's disappointing for Coach Pitino, it is, because that team...probably the greatest joy of his life was coaching that team. I can't even imagine how he's feeling right now," Padgett said.

You can see Padgett's full remarks by viewing the attached video.

