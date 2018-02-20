Judge dismisses charges against 5 men charged after Bullitt County drug raid

Judge dismisses charges against 5 men charged after Bullitt Coun - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges against five men arrested during a drug raid in Bullitt County have been dismissed.

Commonwealth's Attorney Shelly Alvey made a motion to dismiss the indictment "due to the fact there is an ongoing federal investigation...that may be related to the defendants." A judge granted the request.

Glen Fleming, 60, Todd Decker Jr., 26, Elvin Mustic, 23, Mohammad Mohammad, 22, and Kenneth Ricks, 31, were all arrested in December after federal officials raided Fleming's auto shop in Shepherdsville.

Inside the auto shop, officers say they found a jar of marijuana, but none of the suspects claimed it was theirs. All five of them were charged with trafficking in marijuana, and those charges were dropped a week later. Then a grand jury indicted them on drug trafficking charges again in December, but now that indictment has been dismissed.

Fleming, who owned an auto shop, consistently pleaded his innocence, and his family said this is another chance to prove that. Fleming served on the Bullitt County Sheriff's Merit Board, but resigned after his arrest.

