Judge dismisses charges against 5 men charged after Bullitt County drug raid

Auto shop owner Glen Fleming has pleaded his innocence from the beginning.More >>
Auto shop owner Glen Fleming has pleaded his innocence from the beginning.More >>
The female suspect is not charged in connection with the cocaine or marijuana.More >>
The female suspect is not charged in connection with the cocaine or marijuana.More >>
A father in North Carolina is accused of offering to let strangers have sex with his child in exchange for allowing him to have sex with children in Kentucky.More >>
A father in North Carolina is accused of offering to let strangers have sex with his child in exchange for allowing him to have sex with children in Kentucky.More >>
Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson says the threats will be taken seriously -- as will the penalties for the perpetrators when they are identified.More >>
Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson says the threats will be taken seriously -- as will the penalties for the perpetrators when they are identified.More >>
Two Jeffersonville men were arrested Monday after a high-speed chase through two counties in southern Indiana.More >>
Two Jeffersonville men were arrested Monday after a high-speed chase through two counties in southern Indiana.More >>
Investigators say he was causing two underage girls to sell themselves online -- and even made one of them change her appearance so she wouldn't be recognized.More >>
Investigators say he was causing two underage girls to sell themselves online -- and even made one of them change her appearance so she wouldn't be recognized.More >>
The parents of a young girl allegedly molested by a Jeffersonville High School student last year have filed a lawsuit against the suspect, his parents and the YMCA where he was employed.More >>
The parents of a young girl allegedly molested by a Jeffersonville High School student last year have filed a lawsuit against the suspect, his parents and the YMCA where he was employed.More >>
According to police, the student was on suspension from school for prior unrelated criminal charges.More >>
According to police, the student was on suspension from school for prior unrelated criminal charges.More >>