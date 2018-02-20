School districts would apply to use instruction days during snow under bill

The bill originally would have ended the program for non-traditional instruction districts by the 2021-22 school year, but the House education panel passed an amended version of SB 73 that establishes guidelines for the Kentucky Board of Education to approve such plans starting in the 2019-20 school year.More >>
SB 162 would allow school districts to authorize school staff to use less-than-lethal weapons such as firearms that shoot rubber bullets or bean bags, tranquilizer guns, stun guns, or flash bang devices in life-threatening situations. Staff approved for such measures would be required to receive annual training from the Kentucky State Police under the bill.
KDE released some findings from an ongoing management audit in September, and since then, Jefferson County Public Schools has developed a multifaceted plan to fix issues uncovered during the state's unprecedented examination of the school district's management.
Cassie Blausey, Jefferson County Public Schools' director of school choice, said during a Tuesday work session that even without state funding, groups hoping to open charter schools can still submit applications, with operating expenses covered through grants and private funding.
Pollio had a warm welcome back to the school where he started as a teacher and basketball coach in 1997 – cheering students lined a hallway, some armed with signs congratulating him on his new role as head of JCPS, at one point – and visited a couple of classrooms, including the one he taught in, as students started their day.
Michael Tierney, a SCALA spokesman, told WDRB News in an email Monday that Humana founder and SCALA co-founder David Jones Sr. has extended an invitation for Pollio to join. He would be the lone JCPS representative in the 69-member group.
State Sen. Julie Raque Adams and Rep. Jason Nemes told their constituents in a letter Friday that they would not support charter school funding legislation if Support Education Excellence in Kentucky, known as SEEK, is cut in the budget.
Pollio, a 21-year JCPS employee who had held the interim job since former Superintendent Donna Hargens stepped down July 1, was one of two internal finalists for the job, beating JCPS Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor for the district's top job.
