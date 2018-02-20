Residents of Transylvania Beach begin evacuating as Ohio River f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Residents of Transylvania Beach begin evacuating as Ohio River floodwaters rise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Ohio River swells due to rising floodwaters, roads are being shut down and and neighbors are being forced to higher ground.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, people were wading through the water on Transylvania Beach.

The Ohio River was about waist level in the middle of the street. Mail boxes, fire hydrants and fences were all underwater. Neighbors even piled belongings on their roofs to keep them dry, unsure how high the water would rise.

This Transylvania Beach community sits directly underneath the East End bridge, and neighbors say they're packing and preparing to leave for days.

"It's amazing," said Paras Tiwari, a resident whose family was evacuating. "Just in a few hours, you can watch it creep up. So we were here. We knew we were packing in a hurry 'cause we got to get out off this road. In a few hours it will be inaccessible."

