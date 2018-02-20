Former University of Louisville Foundation CFO gets $175,000 in settlement over firing

The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.More >>
The female suspect is not charged in connection with the cocaine or marijuana.More >>
Several businesses along the banks of the Ohio River in Jefferson County are preparing for flooding as the waters continue to rise.More >>
The company is seeking to add a three-level building on 37 acres at 7900 Shelbyville Road, including a 4-acre outdoor driving range enclosed by 170-foot-high netting.More >>
An official cause of death is pending.More >>
The appeals committee for the NCAA Committee of Infractions upheld the penalties against the University of Louisville basketball program but the "Why" behind the scandal remains unanswered.More >>
Another day, another NBA to Louisville discussion; Which college basketball coach would make the best president? Did somebody really ask who Darrell Griffith was?More >>
Fans and viewers took to social media to accuse Lawrence of being rude.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation has agreed to pay its former chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, $175,000 to settle a lawsuit over his firing last year in the wake of two independent reports that criticized the organization for overspending and poor financial management.More >>
The University of Louisville has a “deep and rich pool” of at least 47 people who want to become the school’s next president, board of trustees chairman David Grissom said on Thursday, the application deadline.More >>
Mobile Initiative designs and contracts to manufacture low-cost smartphones with no "bloat ware" for business users and budget-oriented consumers.More >>
Facing declining sales and persistent losses, Louisville-based Cafepress.com cut its CEO’s base salary by more than half and laid off 14 corporate employees, the company said in regulatory filing on Tuesday.More >>
Ford Motor Co. said it's putting another $25 million into Kentucky Truck Plant to be able to churn out up to 25 percent more Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in response to strong sales.More >>
Some companies are raising wages. Others are paying bonuses or investing in technology. But Louisville-based Yum! Brands, the corporate parent of fast food brands KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, has no business use for the money it will save under the GOP-led Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.More >>
Grubhub will soon handle online and delivery orders for Taco Bell and KFC stores in the United States, a move that Louisville-based Yum Brands hopes will boost sales at the fast food restaurants.More >>
About 28,000 employees of Louisville-based Humana Inc. – more than half of the company’s nationwide employee base – will become eligible for performance bonuses a year earlier than planned because of the GOP-led tax cut bill.More >>
