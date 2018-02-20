Souped-up driving range Topgolf to come to Louisville, bringing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Souped-up driving range Topgolf to come to Louisville, bringing up to 500 employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

A shuttered St. Matthews Sears store could become Kentucky's first Topgolf.

On Monday, Topgolf officials filed plans with Metro Government to bring Topgolf to this former Sears in Oxmoor Center. The company wants to add a three-level building here on 37 acres. There will be more than 100 hitting bays enclosed with netting, which is on par with the new location that opened in October in Indianapolis.

A spokesperson for Topgolf said Tuesday a complex of that size typically hires 500 employees. The spokesperson added there’s no timeline yet for when Topgolf could tee off in Louisville. Plans are still in the beginning stages and are awaiting approval.

The souped-up driving range is popular in big cities like Atlanta, Nashville Los Vegas and now Indianapolis.

“Right now, there are 41 venues across the United States, and we are very excited we continue to grow,” Topgolf Marketing Manager Zariah Lombroso said.

“It's more like a driving range, but it's more fun because you get to hit targets,” said Mike Atkinson, who often visits the Topgolf near Indianapolis.

Topgolf is a family friendly driving range with a restaurant and sports bar.

“The pretzel bites are amazing, and family bonding time is always great,” Mike Atkinson's son, Brian Atkinson, said.

Golfers hit microchipped balls at targets on the driving range. The microchip sends instant feedback to a TV screen in each bay and it tracks points earned for hitting the targets.

