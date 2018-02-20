Linda Belcher wins special election to finish Dan Johnson's term - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Linda Belcher wins special election to finish Dan Johnson's term in Bullitt County's 49th district

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Linda Belcher received more than two-thirds of the vote en route to winning Tuesday night's special election for Bullitt County's 49th district.

Belcher received 3,386 votes to Rebecca Johnson's 1,561. Johnson is the widow of Republican Rep. Dan Johnson, who committed suicide last year.

Belcher will now finish Dan John's term through December. However, Rebecca Johnson and Belcher will be back on the ballot again later this year. Both are running for the full term, which begins in 2019.

There was some controversy with the polling locations. Some Mt. Washington voters who were eligible to vote were mistakenly told they weren't. Voters with any questions were asked to call the Bullitt County Clerk at (502) 543-2513, or the Kentucky State Board of Elections at (502) 573-7100.

Belcher held the seat before narrowly losing to Dan Johnson in 2016. She was first elected in 2008 when she replaced her husband on the ballot after he was killed in a car wreck.

