Pension overhaul bill introduced in Kentucky Senate - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pension overhaul bill introduced in Kentucky Senate

Posted: Updated:
The Kentucky State Capitol building (WDRB News file photo) The Kentucky State Capitol building (WDRB News file photo)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- A Republican state senator in Kentucky has introduced a long-awaited pension overhaul that includes some key differences from a version backed by Gov. Matt Bevin last year.

Sen. Joe Bowen of Owensboro on Tuesday introduced the measure to revamp one of the country's worst-funded public pension systems. The bill's introduction sets the stage for action on one of the defining issues of this year's legislative session.

The proposed is notable in part for what it doesn't include.

A news release says it would not force current or future state employees or teachers to move into a 401(k)-style retirement plan. That was the cornerstone of an earlier proposal endorsed by Bevin.

The new bill also would not require all employees and teachers to pay an extra 3 percent of their salary for a retiree health benefit.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.