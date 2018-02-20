Fairdale residents hold community meeting in response to poisoned dogs and uptick in burglaries

CRAWFORD | It's time for Louisville to strike its banners, rebuild its brand

An official cause of death is pending.

Linda Belcher received more than two-thirds of the vote en route to winning Tuesday night's special election for Bullitt County's 49th district.

The company is seeking to add a three-level building on 37 acres at 7900 Shelbyville Road, including a 4-acre outdoor driving range enclosed by 170-foot-high netting.

The appeals committee for the NCAA Committee of Infractions upheld the penalties against the University of Louisville basketball program but the "Why" behind the scandal remains unanswered.

We know the NCAA penalties against the Louisville basketball program but we still don't know why the stripper and prostitution parties were organized.

Several businesses along the banks of the Ohio River in Jefferson County are preparing for flooding as the waters continue to rise.

Businesses along the Ohio River already feeling the impact of flooding

The female suspect is not charged in connection with the cocaine or marijuana.

The University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA has been denied, and the 2013 NCAA men's basketball championship will become the first in NCAA history to be vacated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fairdale couple fed up with crime in their community organized a meeting Tuesday night to look for solutions.

Cindy Morris said she and her husband had several trailers stolen, along with expensive equipment, but that was not the main reason for taking action.

"All the crimes and the drugs that are in Fairdale and then my neighbor's dogs were poisoned, so we felt like that was enough when living things were being killed," she said. "We thought enough is enough."

The meeting at Fairdale Christian Church covered several topics, like adding street lights, cameras and ways the community can work with police.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad spoke along with several local leaders. Maj. Josh Hasch, Third Division Commander for LMPD, said help from the community is crucial to find ways to reduce crime.

"They're the ones that are out there every day that are able to see everything in their area," Hasch said. "And without their information, we cannot do our job as effectively," Hasch said."

Tesie Waters and her family had several items taken from their garage, but the criminals abandoned what they took in a neighbor’s backyard.

“It was weird, because at a point, they cut people’s fences and went behind there and everything, and luckily social media, through our Fairdale Watch, actually got our stuff back,” Waters said.

The items were all recovered, but the criminals responsible were never identified. If you know anything that could help police investigating these crimes, you can call 574-LMPD. Caller can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.