Southern Indiana elementary classroom aide arrested on child pornography charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A classroom aide at Scottsburg Elementary School is facing child pornography charges.
Tyler Tscheulin, 23, was arrested after Indiana State Police served a search warrant at a home in Scottsburg through a tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
After taking a computer and other items that police say have child pornography on them, Tscheulin was taken into custody.
Scott County School District 2 Superintendent Marc Slaton said Tscheulin has been suspended indefinitely.
