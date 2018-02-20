Southern Indiana elementary classroom aide arrested on child pornography charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A classroom aide at Scottsburg Elementary School is facing child pornography charges.

Tyler Tscheulin, 23, was arrested after Indiana State Police served a search warrant at a home in Scottsburg through a tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After taking a computer and other items that police say have child pornography on them, Tscheulin was taken into custody.

Scott County School District 2 Superintendent Marc Slaton said Tscheulin has been suspended indefinitely.

