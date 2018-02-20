Kentucky overcomes sluggish start to win second-straight game at - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky overcomes sluggish start to win second-straight game at Arkansas

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky followed a recent trend and came out of the gate slow Tuesday night.

Down 11-0 in a hostile environment in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Wildcats turned it around quickly, tying the game by halftime and using a 22-4 run to pull away midway through the second half for a comfortable 87-72 win.

Freshman Kevin Knox led the way for UK with 23 points and seven rebounds. Five players scored in double digits.

It was the second-straight win for the Wildcats, which had lost four straight games before Saturday's win against Alabama. They have three days off before hosting Missouri on Saturday. Tip is at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.