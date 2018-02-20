Kentucky overcomes sluggish start to win second-straight game at Arkansas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky followed a recent trend and came out of the gate slow Tuesday night.

Down 11-0 in a hostile environment in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Wildcats turned it around quickly, tying the game by halftime and using a 22-4 run to pull away midway through the second half for a comfortable 87-72 win.

Freshman Kevin Knox led the way for UK with 23 points and seven rebounds. Five players scored in double digits.

It was the second-straight win for the Wildcats, which had lost four straight games before Saturday's win against Alabama. They have three days off before hosting Missouri on Saturday. Tip is at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

