LEWIS | Huskers snap Hoosiers win streak - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | Huskers snap Hoosiers win streak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Nebraska snapped Indiana’s four game winning streak with a 66-57 win in Lincoln on Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers (16-13, 9-8 in Big Ten) got big games from freshman Justin Smith and senior Robert Johnson, both scoring 16 in the loss.

Nebraska (21-9, 12-5 in Big Ten) was led by junior James Palmer, Junior with 15 points.

This was Indiana’s final road game of the season. IU wraps up the regular season Friday night against 16th-ranked Ohio State in Bloomington.

