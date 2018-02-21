Three homes damaged in Wednesday morning fire near Cardinal Stad - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Three homes damaged in Wednesday morning fire near Cardinal Stadium

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Three homes were damaged in a fire early Wednesday.

It started about 3 a.m. on South Brook Street near Churchill Downs and Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. That's in the Wilder Park neighborhood.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. 

Fire officials say the fire started at one home and spread to two homes on either side of it.

The two people inside the first home to catch fire say they woke up to a noise, and a couch on the front porch was in flames.

"The main fire building has heavy fire damage. The occupants are very lucky they did get out OK. We could not find a working smoke detector," said Lt. Col. Jeff Botner with Louisville Fire and Rescue.

The homes on either side were damaged, as well.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.