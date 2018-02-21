WATCH LIVE | Rick Pitino holding 3 p.m. news conference to comme - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | Rick Pitino holding 3 p.m. news conference to comment on NCAA's decision

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino plans to make a statement today about the NCAA's decision to vacate more than 100 wins and the 2013 championship.

An attorney for Pitino says he will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. today at the Met Life building in New York City.

WDRB has a crew in New York, and we'll be streaming the news conference live right here. 

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO SEE THE STREAM]

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.