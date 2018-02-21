Police: student admitted to planning knife attack at Breckinridg - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police: student admitted to planning knife attack at Breckinridge Co. Middle School

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a 14-year-old Breckinridge County Middle School student Tuesday after they say he admitted to bringing a knife to school and planned to stab other students. 

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, administrators at the school searched the student as he entered the building on the morning of Feb. 20 and found a large knife in his belongings. The Hardinsburg Police Department responded and requested assistance from state troopers.

After questioning the student, police say he admitted "he intended to use the knife to stab other students." 

The student was arrested and is facing a charge of attempted murder. He was ordered held at a juvenile detention center until his next hearing. 

