Spokesman: Evangelist Billy Graham has died at 99

The Rev. Billy Graham died at his North Carolina home on Feb. 21, 2018.

 MONTREAT, N.C. (AP) -- The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99.

Spokesman Mark DeMoss tell The Associated Press that Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

He had been treated in recent years for cancer, pneumonia and other ailments. His wife, Ruth, died in 2007. Graham reached more than 200 million through his appearances and millions more through his pioneering use of television and radio.

Unlike many traditional evangelists, he abandoned narrow fundamentalism to engage broader society. His message and service to U.S. presidents from Dwight Eisenhower to George W. Bush earned him the nickname "America's Pastor."

In 1995 his Evangelistic Association designated his son William Franklin Graham III as the ministry's leader.

