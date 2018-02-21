Shooting victim flags down LMPD officer on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Feb. 20.

According to a police spokesman, the victim said he was shot in front of his workplace on Illinois Avenue around 7 p.m. He called a friend to take him to the hospital, but they stopped on the way and asked an LMPD officer conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Poplar Level and Sanita Roads.

Police say they believe they found the vehicle the suspect was driving at the intersection of Schuff Avenue and Selinda Avenue. So far no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at (502) 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.

