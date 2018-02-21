Shooting victim flags down LMPD officer on Poplar Level Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shooting victim flags down LMPD officer on Poplar Level Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Feb. 20. 

According to a police spokesman, the victim said he was shot in front of his workplace on Illinois Avenue around 7 p.m. He called a friend to take him to the hospital, but they stopped on the way and asked an LMPD officer conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Poplar Level and Sanita Roads. 

Police say they believe they found the vehicle the suspect was driving at the intersection of Schuff Avenue and Selinda Avenue. So far no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at (502) 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.