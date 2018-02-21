Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Aftermath of U of L's loss of NC - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Aftermath of U of L's loss of NCAA Championship banner

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's WDRB Sports Page Live Chat is down for the count.

There's no question the week's biggest sports news was the Tuesday ruling by the NCAA to strip U of L of its championship banner.

We're breaking down the story with reaction and coverage from all sides.

See the full replay of this week's chat discussing all the details in the video player at the top of this story or click here.

Always remember, you can participate in the live chat on Wednesday mornings at 10:30!

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.