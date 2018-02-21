Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Aftermath of U of L's loss of NCAA Championship banner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's WDRB Sports Page Live Chat is down for the count.

There's no question the week's biggest sports news was the Tuesday ruling by the NCAA to strip U of L of its championship banner.

We're breaking down the story with reaction and coverage from all sides.

See the full replay of this week's chat discussing all the details in the video player at the top of this story or click here.

Always remember, you can participate in the live chat on Wednesday mornings at 10:30!

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.