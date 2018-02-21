Just add Girl Scout Cookies to create a special fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - On February 28, 2018, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana hosts its 12th Annual Desserts First.
Local chefs will create original desserts and signature drinks using Girl Scout Cookie varieties as the key ingredient.
Desserts First is a fundraiser where guests enjoy an evening sampling exclusive culinary creations. The best desserts will receive top awards. Guests will be able to vote for their favorite creation in the "People's Choice" awards.
Desserts First 2018
Wednesday, February 28: 5:30-8:30
The Olmsted
3701 Frankfort Avenue
Louisville, KY 40207
Tickets $75
All funds raised from this event benefit Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, which serves more than 16,000 girl and adult members in 64 counties throughout central and western Kentucky and southern Indiana.
