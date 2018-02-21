Just add Girl Scout Cookies to create a special fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - On February 28, 2018, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana hosts its 12th Annual Desserts First.

Local chefs will create original desserts and signature drinks using Girl Scout Cookie varieties as the key ingredient.

Desserts First is a fundraiser where guests enjoy an evening sampling exclusive culinary creations. The best desserts will receive top awards. Guests will be able to vote for their favorite creation in the "People's Choice" awards.

Desserts First 2018

Wednesday, February 28: 5:30-8:30

The Olmsted

3701 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40207

Tickets $75

All funds raised from this event benefit Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, which serves more than 16,000 girl and adult members in 64 counties throughout central and western Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Click here to purchase tickets.

