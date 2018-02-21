POLICE: Elderly cashier tried to stop man who robbed Louisville Walmart

Police say Louisville man robbed an area Walmart -- but an elderly cashier tried to stop him.

According to an arrest report, 36-year-old Michael Cain walked into the Walmart at 7101 Cedar Springs Boulevard, near the interchange between I-265 and Bardstown Road, just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

While inside, he waited in the queue for an elderly cashier, until he was in front of the register. At that point, police say he forcefully grabbed cash from the register and tried to run away.

Police say the elderly cashier tried to stop him, but failed.

Cain was apprehended a short time later by Louisville Metro Police. According to the arrest report, he admitted to police that he was armed with a gun during the crime.

Cain is charged with first-degree robbery. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

