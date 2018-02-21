Police investigating after man shot several times inside Old Louisville business

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot several times inside the Caribbean Coin Laundry at 401 W. Oak Street on Feb. 20, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized Tuesday after he was shot several times inside a business in Old Louisville.

According to a police spokesman, officers responding to reports of a shooting at the business at 401 W. Oak found the victim around 7 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Police say the victim was inside the business when the suspect began shooting. The suspect chased the victim, firing several shots. The victim collapsed near the front desk.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his head, arm and leg. Police say he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, but LMPD Homicide Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.

