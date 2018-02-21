IMAGES: More streets closing as Ohio River continues to rise, Co - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES: More streets closing as Ohio River continues to rise, Coast Guard monitoring situation

Posted: Updated:
Wednesday, Feb. 21, brought more rain, higher flooding and more street closures due to Ohio River flooding. Wednesday, Feb. 21, brought more rain, higher flooding and more street closures due to Ohio River flooding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's more rain in the forecast, and several streets and businesses along the Ohio River are already closed. 

The river is spilling over, shutting down several downtown streets. At the time of this writing, River Road remains closed, between 3rd Street and 8th Street, once again causing heavy backups during the morning commute.

Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.

Waterfront Park is also flooding in several areas, with some sidewalk areas are completely disappearing, swallowed up by the river. Water is beginning to spread into the playground areas as well.

The U.S. Coast Guard is closely monitoring the flooding, as our forecasts call for additional rain. The agency is stressing the importance of safety on or near the river.

"Be vigilant," said Lt. Michael Metz, of the U.S. Coast Guard. "Be careful. Look at what you're doing. The river rises quickly and its fast moving water so obviously would not recommend going into the water or anything. It's going to be dangerous."

The U.S. Coast Guard warns not to drive into standing water and tells drivers to avoid flooded areas. Just a few inches of rain could sweep a car away.

Water levels are rising quickly and things are expected to get worse -- so please use extreme caution.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.