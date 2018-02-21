Police find pot, cocaine and gun after pulling semi over on I-64 in Floyd County

Indiana State Police seized cocaine, pot, a gun and $7,000 after searching a semi stopped for a traffic violation on I-64 in Floyd County on Feb. 20, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a semi driver from Mississippi on drug charges earlier this week after he was stopped for speeding in Floyd County, Indiana.

According to police, an Indiana State Trooper from the Sellersburg post stopped 64-year-old Barry Phelps in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Floyd Country around 1 p.m. on Feb. 20 for speeding.

While speaking with Phelps, the trooper could smell the odor of "burnt marijuana" coming from the semi.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found a gun, cocaine, marijuana and $7,000 in cash.

Phelps faces several charges including possession of marijuana and cocaine and operating while intoxicated.

