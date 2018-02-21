Kentucky Derby Museum miniature horse Winston is retiring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum's famous miniature horse is retiring.

Winston will head to Old Friends' Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky next month. He's been the tiny ambassador of the Derby Museum for 23 years.

Winston has also been the companion horse to more than 30 resident thoroughbreds, including Derby 135 winner, Mine That Bird.

His final day at the Derby Museum will be Monday, March 5.

