Joe's Older Than Dirt restaurant officially reopens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville staple dating back generations reopens.

Joe's Older Than Dirt's doors opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday at its location in Lyndon.

The restaurant and bar originally opened in the 1930's. It closed in 2015 when the owners fell on hard times.

Ole Restaurant group turned it into the Red Barn Kitchen. Now, Ole partnered with one of the former owners to reopen Joe's.

The new Joe's has about 20 beers on tap, over a dozen TVs and the famous moose overlooking New La Grange Road.

