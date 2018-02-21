Kindred Healthcare sets March 29 vote on controversial sale to Humana, private equity

Shareholders of Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare will vote on the company’s controversial proposal to be sold to Humana Inc. and two private equity firms at a special meeting on March 29, Kindred said in a regulatory filing Wednesday.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation has agreed to pay its former chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, $175,000 to settle a lawsuit over his firing last year in the wake of two independent reports that criticized the organization for overspending and poor financial management.
The University of Louisville has a "deep and rich pool" of at least 47 people who want to become the school's next president, board of trustees chairman David Grissom said on Thursday, the application deadline.
Mobile Initiative designs and contracts to manufacture low-cost smartphones with no "bloat ware" for business users and budget-oriented consumers.
Facing declining sales and persistent losses, Louisville-based Cafepress.com cut its CEO's base salary by more than half and laid off 14 corporate employees, the company said in regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Ford Motor Co. said it's putting another $25 million into Kentucky Truck Plant to be able to churn out up to 25 percent more Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in response to strong sales.
Some companies are raising wages. Others are paying bonuses or investing in technology. But Louisville-based Yum! Brands, the corporate parent of fast food brands KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, has no business use for the money it will save under the GOP-led Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Grubhub will soon handle online and delivery orders for Taco Bell and KFC stores in the United States, a move that Louisville-based Yum Brands hopes will boost sales at the fast food restaurants.
