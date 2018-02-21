Florida students walk out of class in protest after last week's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Florida students walk out of class in protest after last week's deadly mass shooting

(AP) -- A number of students at a Florida high school walked out of their classrooms to remember the 17 students killed last week at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The students at Western High School in Davie, Florida, were also protesting gun violence during the walkout Wednesday morning.

Students carried large signs, each listing the name of a school where a shooting has taken place, along with the date of the shooting and the number of dead. Others carried signs with the (hash)NeverAgain.

Students at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade counties in South Florida planned short walkouts Wednesday, the one-week anniversary of the deadly shooting.

Kirsten Anderson, a sophomore at Western High, told NBC6 that students will be signing a large banner, which will be taken to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High to offer support to students and teachers.

Democratic Sen. Lauren Book of Broward County helped organize the busloads of students who came to the Florida Capitol to push for gun legislation after last week's deadly shooting.

Book says she spent the night with the students in Tallahassee's civic center. She said many of the students were up until 5 a.m., getting only an hour or two of sleep before walking to the Capitol.

She says they "were working and writing and talking about the things that are important to them."

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, have been calling for gun safety legislation since a shooting rampage at the school killed 17 people.

Students from the high school where 17 people were killed in a shooting rampage split into several groups to meet with lawmakers and other state leaders in the state's capital.

One group met with Attorney General Pam Bondi behind closed doors to talk about mental health issues and later joined other students in a question and answer session with Senate President Joe Negron and Senators Rob Bradley and Bill Galvano.

Some tearfully asked why civilians should be allowed to have weapons like the AR-15 used in the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Negron didn't directly answer the question, saying, "That's an issue that we're reviewing."

The students burst into applause when Galvano said he supports raising the age to purchase assault-style weapons from 18 to 21.

The day before the 17 victims were killed, a co-worker says the suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, made plans to go with him to a shooting range.

Brian Halem tells the Miami Herald he asked Cruz for his phone number last Tuesday so they could coordinate a weekend trip to Gun World of South Florida. "Save it as, `Crazy Nick,"' Cruz told his new friend.

Halem, a 19-year-old college freshman, worked with Cruz at the Dollar Tree in Parkland and says they bonded over enthusiasm for firearms. He describes Cruz, now charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, as a "walking dictionary" who "knew guns inside and out."

In hindsight, Halem says conversations about tactics like wearing a gas mask during a firefight might have been a red flag. But Halem says he was shocked by the shootings.

