Dalai Lama sports 'Ali' ballcap during meeting with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer met with the Dalai Lama earlier this week, posing for a photograph as the spiritual leader sported a ballcap celebrating a Louisville icon.
The visit came during Fischer's 10-day trip to India, organized by the international Strong Cities Network.
The pictures were posed on Fischer's official Twitter page.
"Visits like this are great opportunities to promote our city," Fischer said, in a statement before the trip.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer met with the Dalai Lama earlier this week, posing for a photograph as the spiritual leader sported a ballcap celebrating a Louisville icon.

The Dalai Lama is pictured wearing a cap with the word "Ali" emblazoned on the front. The cap is a reference to Louisville boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

The pictures were posted on Fischer's official Twitter page.

The visit came during Fischer's 10-day trip to India, organized by the international Strong Cities Network.

During the trip, which was funded by the U.S. Embassy in India, Fischer and Tom Tait, mayor of Anaheim, California, were scheduled to meet with "government, business, media and thought leaders to discuss approaches to making cities safer and communities stronger amid the rise in violent extremist groups around the globe," according to a news release from Fischer's office.

"Visits like this are great opportunities to promote our city," Fischer said, in a statement before the trip. "Our focus on compassion is something that resonates worldwide and is so relevant in today's world. And I always welcome...the chance to tell our city's story to potential investors and business interests that may be looking to expand in the U.S."

