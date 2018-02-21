Dalai Lama sports 'Ali' ballcap during meeting with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.More >>
As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.More >>
Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville's challenge moving forward.More >>
Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville's challenge moving forward.More >>
A classroom aide at Scottsburg Elementary School is facing child pornography charges.More >>
A classroom aide at Scottsburg Elementary School is facing child pornography charges.More >>
Police say it happened at the Walmart at 7101 Cedar Springs Boulevard, near the interchange between I-265 and Bardstown Road.More >>
Police say it happened at the Walmart at 7101 Cedar Springs Boulevard, near the interchange between I-265 and Bardstown Road.More >>
Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.More >>
Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.More >>
The female suspect is not charged in connection with the cocaine or marijuana.More >>
The female suspect is not charged in connection with the cocaine or marijuana.More >>
Linda Belcher received more than two-thirds of the vote en route to winning Tuesday night's special election for Bullitt County's 49th district.More >>
Linda Belcher received more than two-thirds of the vote en route to winning Tuesday night's special election for Bullitt County's 49th district.More >>
"The occupants are very lucky they did get out okay. We could not find a working smoke detector," said Lt. Col. Jeff Botner with Louisville Fire and Rescue.More >>
"The occupants are very lucky they did get out okay. We could not find a working smoke detector," said Lt. Col. Jeff Botner with Louisville Fire and Rescue.More >>