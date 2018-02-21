Wendy Williams diagnosed with Graves' Disease, announces show hi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wendy Williams diagnosed with Graves' Disease, announces show hiatus

Posted: Updated:
Wendy Williams (Image Courtesy: CNN) Wendy Williams (Image Courtesy: CNN)

(CNN) -- Talk show host Wendy Williams revealed on Wednesday that she has Graves' disease.

The host of "The Wendy Williams Show" made the announcement during her syndicated show, saying she will take three weeks off starting on Thursday to focus on her health.

"My doctor has prescribed ... are you ready? As of today, three weeks of vacation," she told the audience. "What? Who are you? I was pissed."

Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes overstimulation of the thyroid, which can lead to puffy eyes, anxiety, fatigue, insomnia and elevated blood pressure, according to endocrineweb.com.

    Williams canceled several shows last week after announcing on social media that she was experiencing flu-like symptoms. Her health has made headlines in recent months after she fainted on-air during an October 31 episode of her show. At the time, she told viewers that she collapsed as a result of being "overheated."

    "I'll be back in two [weeks]," Williams joked during her show on Wednesday. "I'm not an heiress. Who is going to pay my bills? Are you serious? I'm just saying, I come from working class."

    Williams' representative told CNN she will not have a fill-in host and that they will rerun old episodes during her absence.

    Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

