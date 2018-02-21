2 more lawsuits filed against former LMPD officer accused of rape

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more lawsuits have been filed against a former officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department accused of rape.
The lawsuits claim two women were sexually assaulted by former LMPD officer Pablo Cano. One plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, says Cano contacted her while he was on duty and in uniform in March of 2017, and that he raped her after calling her.
The lawsuit alleges that "when the plaintiff repeatedly told Cano to stop, he then told her about breaking a minor's leg on duty."
Another plaintiff, also identified as Jane Doe, says Cano raped her in November or December of 2017. She says Cano raped her on "multiple occasions" in November and December of 2017, both in uniform and out of uniform.
Both lawsuits name LMPD and Metro Government as defendants and ask for a monetary award for injuries, damages, emotional distress, humiliation and embarrassment. Six women have filed similar lawsuits against Cano.
Cano resigned in September of 2017 after several women came forward with rape accusations. He is under investigation but has not been charged.