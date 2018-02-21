Churchill Downs accepting nominations for Kentucky Oaks Day Surv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Churchill Downs accepting nominations for Kentucky Oaks Day Survivors Parade

Posted: Updated:
Cancer survivors participate in Oaks Day parade at Churchill Downs. This year 144 people will take part. Cancer survivors participate in Oaks Day parade at Churchill Downs. This year 144 people will take part.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's time to start thinking about one of the most emotional Kentucky Oaks Day traditions that has nothing to do with horses.

For the 10th year, Churchill Downs is once again going pink to honor survivors of breast and ovarian cancer, and it's time to make your nominations for the Survivor's Parade.

Since this year marks the 144th running of the Oaks, that same number of survivors will walk the track before the Oaks race.

The message of the Pink Out is awareness, because early detection is the key to saving lives. 

Click here to nominate a survivor.

The deadline for nominations is March 18.

The 144th running of the Kentucky Oaks will be held May 4. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

