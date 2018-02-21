GOP lawmakers unveil new plan to fix Kentucky's pension system

The female suspect is not charged in connection with the cocaine or marijuana.

The female suspect is not charged in connection with the cocaine or marijuana.

You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

In wide-ranging remarks delivered at his attorney's office in New York, Pitino urged the university to take legal action against the NCAA.

In wide-ranging remarks delivered at his attorney's office in New York, Pitino urged the university to take legal action against the NCAA.

Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.

Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.

Police say it happened at the Walmart at 7101 Cedar Springs Boulevard, near the interchange between I-265 and Bardstown Road.

Police say it happened at the Walmart at 7101 Cedar Springs Boulevard, near the interchange between I-265 and Bardstown Road.

CRAWFORD | It's time for Louisville to strike its banners, rebuild its brand

CRAWFORD | It's time for Louisville to strike its banners, rebuild its brand

As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.

As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- House and Senate leaders have released their do-over of a plan to fix Kentucky’s broken public pension system.

Unlike the plan championed by Gov. Matt Bevin last year, Senate Bill 1 does not shift new state employees to 401(k)-style retirement plans.

Public school teachers protested the proposal to move them to 401(k)-style plans, expressing concern that they do not provide the same security as pensions.

But House and Senate leaders said it was not the protests that caused them to make a change. It was the math. They discovered 401(k) plans did not actually save the state money.

“It was just more costly,” House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne said. “When the data came back, it just didn't support, financially, our ability to do that.”

Under the revised proposal, new employees will be placed in what is called a hybrid cash balance plan, which contains elements of both the 401(k) and the traditional pension.

“It does offer that stability," Osborne said. "It offers guarantees."

The bill also includes other changes to current retirement benefits and incentives for people to work longer before retiring. Legislative leaders said the changes add up to savings of $4.8 billion over 30 years.

“Truly, the things that are in the bill are data-driven,” Senate President Robert Stivers said.

The bill also commits the state to pumping $3 billion a year into the pension systems, which are more than $40 billion in the hole.

“This is a good product,” said Sen. Joe Bowen, chair of the Senate Pension Committee. “I, for one, don't think anybody can really find any fault with what we've done.”

But the head of the teacher’s union said she cannot give the plan a passing grade, because it does not focus on finding more revenue.

“We have a revenue problem in this state," Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler said. "The structure of our retirement systems is not the issue. The issue is funding."

Republican leaders said Senate Bill 1 is the result of six months of work and is their best fix to the crisis.

“This can is not going to be kicked down the road anymore,” Bowen said.

There's been no comment from Bevin, but Osborne said Bevin generally supports the bill.

The proposed changes must pass the House and Senate. Public hearings are expected to begin next week.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.