STUDY: Alcohol and being overweight could lead to longer life - WDRB 41 Louisville News

STUDY: Alcohol and being overweight could lead to longer life

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Alcohol may help you live longer.

A neurologist from the University of California studied 1,700 people who lived until at least the age of 90.

She found that people who drink two glasses of wine or beer daily reduced their chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent. She also noted that people who were slightly overweight were three percent less likely to die young.

She admits she does not know why modest drinking and putting on a few pounds seems to help people live longer, but she firmly believes it improves longevity.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.