President Trump proposes ban on bump stocks in response to mass shooting in Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump is proposing a ban on bump stocks, a device used in the Las Vegas massacre.

Bump stocks are added to semi-automatic rifles, making it simulate an automatic rifle. But it's hard to buy one in Louisville, because many retailers aren't selling them.

"We don't sell them, because we don't allow them in our range," said Barry Laws, co-owner of Openrange in Crestwood. "The way they're set up, they're not as accurate as other firearms."

Laws said he wants to protect the range from bullets going where they're not supposed to go.

Trump announced a review of the Las Vegas mass shooting from October that left 58 people dead and hundreds wounded. Investigators said the gunman used a bump stock to fire on concertgoers more rapidly, mimicking automatic fire.

"We must do more to protect our children," Trump said. "Just a few moments ago, I signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was asked Tuesday whether Trump would support steps that would raise the federal age limit for military-style weapons, such as the AR-15. 

"I think that's certainly something that's on the table for us to discuss and that we expect to come up over the next couple of weeks," Sanders said.

In most states, the age limit for purchasing the AR-15 is 18, while the limit for handguns is 21. Laws said current regulations should be updated before making new ones.

"I'm not a big fan on banning things," he said. "It's just a kind of a knee-jerk reaction to appeasing somebody. I'd rather get down to the real problems and solve the real problems."

Sanders said the ATF's review of bump stocks has been completed, but that information hasn't been released yet.

