Donovan Mitchell plans to wear Louisville-themed shoes in Friday's game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville basketball star Donovan Mitchell isn't letting this week's NCAA ruling keep him from supporting the Cardinals.

Mitchell, who now plays for the Utah Jazz, posted a photo Wednesday with the caption "Only right I rock these for the next game." It's a picture of a pair of shoes, decked out in Cardinal red with a couple of U of L logos.

Only right I rock these for the next game ???? ?? pic.twitter.com/e1bhFKjaYL — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 21, 2018

His next game with the Jazz is Friday night, when he's expected to wear the shoes.

