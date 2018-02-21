Replica of Louisville's 2013 national championship banner goes u - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Replica of Louisville's 2013 national championship banner goes up outside NuLu bar

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A replica of Louisville's 2013 national championship banner is now hanging above a bar in NuLu.

The was hung Wednesday above the front door of Taj on East Market Street.

The owner, Ken Blackthorn, said he had it made some time ago but never had the chance to use it. So he rolled it out Wednesday, one day after the NCAA stripped U of L of the 2013 national title.

Blackthorn said the replica banner has immediately been popular with people in NuLu.

"They're loving it," he said. "People have been going by honking, stopping, taking pictures of it ... Our Facebook is blowing up. It's great."

Blackthorn said he's not sure how long he will leave the banner hanging on the building.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.