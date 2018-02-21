Louisville-area teachers remember victims of mass shootings and - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville-area teachers remember victims of mass shootings and protest for stricter gun laws

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Louisville-area teachers protested gun violence Wednesday and called for new gun laws.

Demonstrators gathered in Jefferson Square Park and read the names of the victims in mass shootings this year in Florida and Kentucky and called on the community to take action.

Organizer Sally Craven, a teacher at Assumption High School, called for more restrictions on guns.

"We want to send the message that we do not want or need more guns," Craven said. "We need safe schools."

The group opposes several bills in Frankfort they say will reduce gun restrictions at universities, schools and throughout the state. 

Teacher Katie Hughbanks said they are proud of the students voicing their opinions at rallies across the country.

"I love it," Hughbanks said. "Our careers are spent teaching kids how to use their voices and being informed," Hughbanks said.."

In a video posted on Gov. Matt Bevin’s Facebook page, Bevin said guns are not the problem.

"The fact of the matter is this is not a gun problem," he said. That will be sacrilege to some. Some will be offended at that idea, but the gun is not the problem."

Bevin stressed the need for responsible gun ownership.

"Do we need to be thoughtful and intentional about who has access to what and what that ultimately means?” Bevin said. “Of course. And there's no responsible gun owner who doesn't believe that. But we have a cultural problem."

The protesting teachers pledged to have more rallies until the violence stops.

