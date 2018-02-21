BOZICH | Duke dunks, dunks, dunks past Louisville, 82-56

DURHAM, N.C. – When word percolated Wednesday afternoon that Duke forward Marvin Bagley Jr. would be unavailable for the Blue Devils’ game with Louisville, that seemed to be a good thing for the Cardinals.

If Bagley is not the best player in the nation, he is in the discussion. His name will be called in the first three picks in the 2018 NBA Draft. Bagley is a walking, stalking double-double.

No Bagley? No worries.

Mike Krzyzewski plugged in replacements parts, turned loose his 5-star horses and the Blue Devils overpowered Louisville, 82-56, at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Louisville has lost two straight as well as five of its last seven, entering the conversation as a team that could play its way out of the NCAA Tournament. They’re 18-10 overall and 8-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference – with back-to-back double-digit losses.

Louisville wore its old school, black Doctors of Dunk uniforms, but Duke took the Cardinals’ calling card, too. Of the Blue Devils 29 field goals, 14 were dunks and 9 were three-pointers.

Dunk. Dunk. Dunk. Dunk. Dunk. Dunk. Dunk.

Louisville was dunked on by Javin DeLaurier (twice). And Marques Bolden. And Wendell Carter. And Jack White. Everybody but Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson.

Seven dunks in the first 20 minutes as the Blue Devils surged to a 42-21 advantage.

The Cards scored the next eight points, but Duke did not stagger. Grayson Allen had one of those games that put him on the pre-season magazine covers. He led the Blue Devils with 28 points, making six of 15 shots from distance.

When Louisville played him to drive, Allen launched from distance. When the Cards crowded him, Allen attacked.

Duke feasted at the rim. U of L coach David Padgett barked at his players to box out. He flexed his shoulders, urging them to play with strength. Miss a rebounding assignment and you returned to bench.

For a minute, I suspected Padgett was ready to rip off his suit jacket, tie and shirt and put himself in the game. Guys didn’t dunk on Padgett like that.

Louisville got 17 points from Ray Spalding, 10 from Deng Adel and V.J. King and little from anybody else.

But when the Blue Devils were not punishing Louisville around the rim, Allen 2018 started playing like Grayson Allen 2016. That’s when he was in consideration for player of the year.

Without Bagley, Allen looked more aggressive and confident. He was not hunting shots. But he was not turning them down.

The Cards will not return to Louisville until Saturday night. They’ll practice in Durham Thursday before traveling to Blacksburg, Va., Saturday for their 1 p.m. game with Hokies.

