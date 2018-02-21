BOZICH | Duke dunks, dunks, dunks past Louisville, 82-56

Even without all-American Marvin Bagley Jr., Duke overwhelmed Louisville Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.More >>
The appeals committee for the NCAA Committee of Infractions upheld the penalties against the University of Louisville basketball program but the "Why" behind the scandal remains unanswered.More >>
Another day, another NBA to Louisville discussion; Which college basketball coach would make the best president? Did somebody really ask who Darrell Griffith was?More >>
Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25 every Monday.More >>
Kentucky needed a win against Alabama Saturday in Rupp Arena to end a four-game losing streak -- and to stop concerns about the Wildcats making the NCAA Tournament. UK got it.More >>
Kentucky projects as a higher NCAA Tournament seed than Louisville but the Cardinals have a chance for more of the Quadrant 1 victories the Selection Committee values.More >>
Indiana stretched its winning streak to three by taking advantage of Illinois at the foul line in a 78-68 victory Wednesday night.More >>
Don't overlook the improvement by several SEC programs while trying to understand the slide of the Kentucky basketball team this season.More >>
