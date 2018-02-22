Country music star Keith Urban is bringing his tour to Louisvill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Country music star Keith Urban is bringing his tour to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Grammy award winner Keith Urban is coming to Louisville!

He is bringing his "GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018” to the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, October 20, 2018. Tickets go on sale March 2, 2018 on Ticketmaster. The tour will feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini as Urban’s supporting act on most of the North American leg.

The 58-city tour kicks off in June and runs through November.

For all official Keith Urban tour news including show dates and where to purchase tickets, click here.

