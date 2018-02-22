Country music star Keith Urban is bringing his tour to Louisville

As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.More >>
As the water levels continue to rise on the Ohio River, the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino and Hotel has temporarily closed the hotel.More >>
Even without all-American Marvin Bagley Jr., Duke overwhelmed Louisville Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.More >>
Even without all-American Marvin Bagley Jr., Duke overwhelmed Louisville Wednesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.More >>
Pump stations in southern Indiana are working overtime to deal with all the flooding the area has seen recently.More >>
Pump stations in southern Indiana are working overtime to deal with all the flooding the area has seen recently.More >>
One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.More >>
One crime victim said her garage was broken into despite locked doors and windows.More >>
Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.More >>
Some intersections near the waterfront are covered by several feet of water.More >>
Five students from Corydon Central High School are in custody after allegedly making violent threats against their school on social media.More >>
Five students from Corydon Central High School are in custody after allegedly making violent threats against their school on social media.More >>
In wide-ranging remarks delivered at his attorney's office in New York, Pitino urged the university to take legal action against the NCAA.More >>
In wide-ranging remarks delivered at his attorney's office in New York, Pitino urged the university to take legal action against the NCAA.More >>
A replica of Louisville's 2013 national championship banner is now hanging above a bar in NuLu.More >>
A replica of Louisville's 2013 national championship banner is now hanging above a bar in NuLu.More >>