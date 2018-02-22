Skyline Chili helps the WDRB in the Morning crew celebrate National Chili Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Thursday, February 22 is National Chili Day! So the folks at Skyline Chili are helping us celebrate.

Tom Longshore with Skyline discussed Skyline’s Louisville celebration and demonstrated how to make the perfect Cheese Coney and 3-Way.

Skyline has four Louisville locations, including its Bardstown Road, Dixie Manor, Dupont and Hurstbourne restaurants. Each location in Louisville is open on February 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to use the hashtag #NationalChiliDay when enjoying Skyline on Thursday!

