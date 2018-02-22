Skyline Chili helps the WDRB in the Morning crew celebrate Natio - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Skyline Chili helps the WDRB in the Morning crew celebrate National Chili Day

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Thursday, February 22 is National Chili Day! So the folks at Skyline Chili are helping us celebrate.

Tom Longshore with Skyline discussed Skyline’s Louisville celebration and demonstrated how to make the perfect Cheese Coney and 3-Way.

Skyline has four Louisville locations, including its Bardstown Road, Dixie Manor, Dupont and Hurstbourne restaurants. Each location in Louisville is open on February 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to use the hashtag #NationalChiliDay when enjoying Skyline on Thursday!

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.